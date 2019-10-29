Patchworks on major roads taken up

MADURAI

Patchworks on major roads connecting Goripalayam flyover were done by the Corporation, particularly in areas like Thathaneri, Palam Station road and around the airport, expecting a steady stream of VIPs to the city.

“As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to arrive for Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, the Corporation has taken hurried steps to fill potholes with tar on Monday night. Estimates are yet to be prepared and the roads have been laid by workers with whatever material was immediately available at their disposal,” said a senior official from the Engineering department.

The official said that patchworks were also done on bypass road though it is unlikely that the Chief Minister would use the stretch.

City Engineer S. Arasu denied that the patchworks were laid ahead of the VIP visits and said that this was part of their routine during monsoon.

Ambulance driver M. Irulandi, who regularly uses Panagal road to transport patients to Government Rajaji Hospital, says that he was surprised on Tuesday to find patchworks.