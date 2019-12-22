Praise for State from local body representatives of Maharashtra

Major government projects, including implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), had been executed well in Tamil Nadu, said Ram Prasad Pole, a faculty member from Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Pune, here on Saturday.

He was addressing a group of 56 elected local body representatives from Maharashtra, who completed a five-day tour across village panchayats in Tamil Nadu. This exposure trip by the elected representatives was organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Pune, and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

During the trip, which was organised as part of a capacity-building programme, the leaders visited many villages in Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Theni districts.

“We can see that there is good convergence of various departments in implementation of MGNREGA. The self-help groups are more independent and effective in Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Pole. It is a positive sign in Tamil Nadu that more financial power is given to village panchayat presidents, he added.

G. Palanithurai, former professor at the Department of Political Science and Development Administration of Gandhigram Rural Institute, said Tamil Nadu had extraordinary leaders under the Panchayati raj, but they were few in number. To develop more leaders, the government must start focussing on conducting ‘leadership programmes.’

Explaining the findings of a 2016-report on efficiency of panchayats across the country by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mr. Palanithurai said that the core responsibilities of village panchayats were underperformed. “However, the findings show that Dalits and women have started asserting their positions and have started pushing their agendas during gram sabhas,” he said. The report also indicated that leaders had become more participative and were raising questions during discussions, he said.

Mr. Palanithurai also distributed certificates to the participants.