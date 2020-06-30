Pat for Theni district administration

Special Monitoring Officer A. Karthik inspecting the COVID care centre in Theni on Tuesday.

30 June 2020 20:46 IST

THENI

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made for treating COVID-19 patients and number of measures taken to prevent the virus by the district administration and multiple department officials, Special Monitoring Officer & Principal Secretary A. Karthik appealed to the residents to stay indoors during this period and help the government break the virus chain as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a few locations, including the COVID care centre and the Government Hospital, where additional beds were being provided, he said that initially the district had less number of people testing positive.

Advertising

Advertising

However, as days passed, persons who tested positive had a travel history,s especially from hotspots. The district administration had tightened movement of people - both locals and others visiting the district. Only those who genuinely had reason to travel were issued e-passes. Similarly, the intensified swab tests had helped in early identification of viruses, if any, from the people.

There were twin advantages in the intensified testing as the spread among the people could be contained and the history or pattern of a particular locality could be studied and action taken at a faster rate. Door-to-door checks and enumeration in some of the thickly populated areas had made the field staff familiar with the residents. This had helped in follow-up activities and commended the role of the frontline staff.

By screening the passengers at check-posts and providing quarantine facilities to those who had symptoms of the virus and other measures had paved way for restricting the rise in number of positive persons, Mr. Karthik said and responded to a query that 94 patients were under treatment at Samadarmapuram GH. Four among them were referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital as they required oxygen. After shifting them, they were recovering and stable, he noted.

To another question, he said that the district administration had identified close to 1,600 bed strength and in the event of a rise in the number of COVID19 patients, they can be handled without difficulty.

Similarly, on Kappanchetti Street in Allinagaram, a containment zone, some residents wanted mobile ATM to be provided in the locality and the officials were told to examine the modalities, Mr. Karthik said and added that the COVID-19 virus had, no doubt, brought the normal life to a standstill. However, the challenge posed had to be overcome and he underlined the importance of public support.

Earlier, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev presided over a meeting with officials where DROs K Ramesh and Thiagarajan, PO DRDA P. Thilakavathi, Sub-Collector D. Sneha, Dean Illango, JD Health Services Lakshmanan and DD Health Sendil and others participated.