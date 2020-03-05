Madurai

Students bag second place in moot court contest

Students of Government Law College here have won the second place in the State-level moot court competition held at SRM Law College in Chennai recently.

Of the 81 team participated from various law colleges across Tamil Nadu, the Government Law College, Tiruchi bagged the first place while the Tirunelveli Government Law College team, comprising students M. Nithya Aruna Lakshmi, P. Kamalam Habiba and S. Ashwini, won the second place.

Retired Judge Samudhram honoured the winners and the runners-up with trophies, cash award and certificates.

As the runners-up returned to the College here, they were honoured by principal K. Latha on Thursday.

The principal also lauded the efforts of competition coordinators Mary Lenita, Jencybai Carolina, Lakshmi Viswanath and librarian Sethukarasi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 8:47:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pat-for-students/article30992751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY