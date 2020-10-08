Madurai

Pat for police

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, on Thursday, appreciated the police teams which were involved in the seizure of ganja and banned tobacco products in the city.

The teams comprised of officers and men from Special team, Delta team and personnel from various police stations. The city police had made a huge haul of the contraband in the last couple of days and arrested several persons. Deputy Commissioner of Police-Law and Order R. Shiva Prasad was present.

Meanwhile HDFC donated 500 litres of sanitiser and 7,000 reusable masks to the city police. Navneeth Sharma, Business Head – Madurai, handed over the goods to the Commissioner.

