Pat for old couple

Actor Amitabh Bachhan on Tuesday appreciated the old couple who bravely chased away armed robbers at their house in Twitter.

Mr. Bachhan wrote ‘bravo’ in response to the video showing Senthamarai, 65, and Shanmuganathan, 70, fiercely hurling objects like chairs and buckets at the robbers to chase them away. Superintendent of Police Arun Sakthikumar, who visited the couple on Tuesday, learnt about the incident and appreciated their courage.

However, the robbers managed to escape with a 35g gold chain that Ms. Senthamarai was wearing. She sustained a minor injury in her right hand. The Kadayam police visited the spot and intensified vehicle check in the area. The police caught two suspects but released them after Mr. Shanmugavel said they were not the robbers. Forensics team recovered various items such as a towel and footwear left behind by the robbers. Four special teams have been set up to identify the culprits.