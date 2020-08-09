Pat for Chamber

09 August 2020 21:39 IST

Madurai

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar said that the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry had contributed to fight COVID-19 by providing food at COVID-19 care centres through the Amma Kitchen.

At a press meet in the Chamber on Sunday, the Minister said the institution through its Amma Kitchen initiative had helped ease the burden on the State Government by providing quality food for those undergoing treatment.

Chamber President N. Jegatheesan said it had requested the Government to allow free movement of private vehicles without e-passes and to do away with the complete lockdown on Sundays.