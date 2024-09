As technical maintenance works are to be undertaken, the Passport Seva’s portal will be down from Friday (September 20) 20.00 hours to September 23 (Monday) 06.00 hours IST. Hence applicants are advised to visit the PSP after the scheduled technical maintenance for appointments / queries. For more information, contact the Regional Passport Office, Madurai, on 0452 2521204 / 2521205, a press release said.