GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passport Seva Kendras not to function for maintenance on August 30

Published - August 27, 2024 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Madurai and Tirunelveli and all the post-office PSKs in Madurai region would not function on August 30 due to a technical maintenance, said Regional Passport Officer Vasanthan B here on Tuesday.

In a press release, he said that the Regional Passport Office here at Race Course in Madurai, the PSKs in Madurai and Tirunelveli, post office PSKs in Bodinayakkanur, Kodaikanal Road, Devakottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil would not function on August 30 as technical maintenance is to be undertaken in the passport seva programme.

Public, who have taken appointments on the above date, shall reschedule the same as per their convenience. For any assistance, applicants may call 0452-2521204 or 2521205, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.