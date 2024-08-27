Passport Seva Kendras not to function for maintenance on August 30

The Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Madurai and Tirunelveli and all the post-office PSKs in Madurai region would not function on August 30 due to a technical maintenance, said Regional Passport Officer Vasanthan B here on Tuesday.

In a press release, he said that the Regional Passport Office here at Race Course in Madurai, the PSKs in Madurai and Tirunelveli, post office PSKs in Bodinayakkanur, Kodaikanal Road, Devakottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil would not function on August 30 as technical maintenance is to be undertaken in the passport seva programme.

Public, who have taken appointments on the above date, shall reschedule the same as per their convenience. For any assistance, applicants may call 0452-2521204 or 2521205, the release added.