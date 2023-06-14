June 14, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Passport applicants can use the DigiLocker - a platform for verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, said Regional Passport Officer (Madurai) B. Vasanthan here on Wednesday. In a press release, he said that eliminating the use of physical documents, the Union government had initiated the facility for promoting digital India. The applicants can benefit from the DigiLocker for document verification and expeditious delivery of passport related services. The official said that by uploading documents such as Aadhar card, transfer certificate and others in the DigiLocker, it reduces paper work and time involved. Above all, the applicants need not bring physical documents and can leave them safe at their dwellings/colleges or schools, the release added.