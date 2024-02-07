GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passport Adalat on February 21

February 07, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Regional Passport Office, Madurai, will be conducting a Passport Adalat at 10 a.m. on February 21. Those who had applied for passport till September 30, 2023 and are yet to receive it are eligible to participate in the adalat.

The applicants should send the signed representations by Speed Post mentioning their file numbers and mobile numbers to the Regional Passport Office, Bharathi Ula Veethi, Race Course Road, Madurai 625002, and it should reach the office by February 13.

‘PASSPORT ADALAT-FEBRUARY 2024’ should be superscribed on top of the envelopes. A copy of the representation can also be sent by e-mail to rpo.madurai@mea.gov.in by marking PASSPORT ADALAT as the subject. Only the representations received by February 13 will be considered at the adalat, according to a press release issued by Regional Passport Officer B. Vasanthan.

