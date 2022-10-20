Passengers warned against carrying crackers in trains

Train passenger were asked to alert railway officials like TTEs, station masters, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel if they found anyone carrying inflammable materials

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 20, 2022 19:50 IST

Popular TV debate show personality, Raja distributes pamphlets to create awareness against carrying crackers in trains at Madurai railway junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai Division of Southern Railway organised an awareness programme against carrying inflammable materials, especially firecrackers, in trains to avoid fire accidents at Madurai Railway junction on Thursday.

Along with Senior Divisional Safety Officer K. Mohideen Pitchai, television debate show personality Raja distributed pamphlets to passengers warning them against carrying inflammable objects.

The passengers were alerted to the danger of carrying inflammable materials like crackers, petrol, kerosene, oil, paints and gas cylinders during their travel.

They were asked to inform railway officials like travelling ticket examiners, station masters, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police personnel if they found anyone carrying such materials, especially crackers, ahead of Deepavali.

RPF dog squad would be deployed to check passenger baggage for firecrackers in trains leaving Virudhunagar district. Passengers can also call 139 to alert the railway authorities.

Carrying inflammable materials was punishable under Section 67, 164 and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989, which would attract jail term extending up to three years, they were told.

