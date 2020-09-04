Passengers unhappy as Nellai Express not in the list of trains to be operated

Coaches of Pearl City Express cleaned and trial run of the loco held

The exclusion of Chennai – Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express Train from the first batch of trains to be operated from September 7 onwards after the lockdown was clamped on March 25 has disappointed passengers here.

When Indian Railways announced the resumption of train services in Tamil Nadu, which was stopped five months ago in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown, the State got a few services including nine special train services including two services between Chennai and Coimbatore, a service each to Tiruchi, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Mettupalayam and Shencottai.

Since the Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express has not been included in the list of trains to be operated from September 7, the exclusion has disappointed the people here.

“Since this section is one of the most profitable routes of the Southern Railways that always enjoyed excellent patronage, the Ministry of Railways should have resumed train service in this route also. We firmly believe that the Indian Railways would include Chennai – Tirunelveli section in the second phase in near future,” said D. Joseph, a businessman from Palayamkottai.

Meanwhile, the railway officials were busy preparing the Thoothukudi – Chennai Pearl City Express on Friday. While the coaches were cleaned and disinfected, trial run of the loco was conducted on Friday.

Reservation for the train will commence on Saturday (September 5) from 8 a.m. onwards. Passengers carrying ‘confirmed tickets’ alone will be allowed to enter the railway station.

As per the conditions stipulated by the Indian Railways, the passengers, should enter the station 90 minutes before the departure of the train with ‘confirmed tickets’. They will be screened for body temperature and they should wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

“All preparations usually made for the smooth operation of this service are in place. We are ready to resume the service from Monday (September 7) onwards,” Thoothukudi railway station officials said.