Passengers stranded on trains outside Chennai go hungry

December 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Many passengers travelling in Nellai Express that left Tirunelveli on Sunday night and reached Chennai Egmore were unable to find food or beverage onboard the train or at wayside stations on Monday due to the cyclone’s impact.

Among the passengers were children and elderly people who had to put up with the long delay of over five hours due to waterlogging on the tracks between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore.

The train, which was scheduled to reach Egmore at 7 a.m., could reach there only at 12.18 p.m. “It was raining heavily at almost all the stations wherever the train stopped, including unscheduled stoppages, due to waterlogging,” said an advocate, G.V. Harris Alfred.

No stalls in any of the railway stations were open nor any railway staff could be seen to find help, said another passenger, K. Jayapal, 47, of Tirunelveli. “Since the train was scheduled to reach Chennai Egmore at an early hour, no passenger carried food. Not even tea or coffee vendors visited the airconditioned coach in which I was travelling,” he said. The children craved for milk since early morning.

With heavy rain pelting outside, the passengers could not do much other than ruing about their plight. A few passengers had no other option but to open snacks packets, including halwa, which they had bought in Tirunelveli, to soften their hunger pangs as the train was getting inordinately delayed.