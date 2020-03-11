Passengers screened at Thoothukudi airport for COVID - 19

TIRUNELVELI

Screening of all passengers arriving at Thoothukudi Airport by a well-equipped medical team deployed by the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for possible SARS-CoV- 2 infection commenced on Wednesday.

The medical team, led by Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, R. Thiruvasagamani and Resident Medical Officer Silas Jeyamani screened the passengers at the lounge and distributed to them COVID – 19 awareness pamphlets.

They also collected information from the passengers who landed at Thoothukudi airport from foreign destinations and additional medical examinations were conducted to check their health parameters.

Dr. Thiruvasagamani said the health screening and awareness dissemination on COVID – 19 would continue until the threat triggered by the virus across the globe subsides completely.

Passenger Sethuramalingam of Thoothukudi, who underwent comprehensive health check as he had returned from Abu Dhabi, said almost all the countries had put in place extensive medical screening facilities in all the airports following viral threat that surfaced in China two months ago. Some of the countries in the Middle East had banned travel to foreign destinations and the entry of foreigners into their countries to check possible contraction of the viral infection.

“Though number of COVID – 19 cases in India is still small even as it is spreading fast in other nations, the precautionary measures being taken by the governments are laudable. The medical screening being done in the airports may be a bit irritating for a few. But we, the passengers, should accept it in the larger interest of the public,” Mr. Sethuramalingam said.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old youth, who returned from Dubai to his native place of Chokkampatti in Tenkasi district on March 7, has been admitted to the isolation ward of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

“Since he’s running high fever with cough and cold, he has been admitted to the isolation ward for constant monitoring by a team of doctors round-the-clock. Even as treatment for fever has already started, blood, saliva and sputum samples collected from the young patient has been sent for analysis. Based on the outcome of the analysis, the line of treatment will be decided,” sources in the TVMCH said.

On its part, the Corporation has started disinfection exercise by spraying the chemical agents in bus stands, Tirunelveli Junction area and also on the public transport vehicles, autorickshaws, bikes and cars parked there and also in the places where the people would gather in large number. Similar exercise is being carried-out in Tirunelveli Railway Junction also, where the workers have been asked to wear mask while on duty.

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University organised a COVID - 19 awareness programme for the students on Tuesdsay where Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani, Registrar S. Santhosh Baboo and others participated.