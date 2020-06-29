Passengers from Sharjah arrive in Lower Camp

29 June 2020 21:50 IST

Theni

About 150 passengers, who had arrived from Sharjah to Kochi International Airport on Saturday, reached Lower Camp via Kumuli on Sunday. According to a press release, they belonged to 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Theni, Madurai and Thoothukudi.

After the information was received, Collector M Pallavi Baldev sent an e-mail to the respective Collectors and after receiving necessary acknowledgment, the passengers were allowed to proceed to homes by road.

The transport was arranged by the government as per the norms. The release stated that the passengers were from Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Myladuthurai, Tirunavnnamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Sivaganga.

Persons who had already obtained e-pass were permitted to proceed to their respective destinations, while for others, the district administration made arrangements and sent them in different buses, the release said.