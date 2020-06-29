Passengers from Sharjah arrive in Lower Camp

Theni
About 150 passengers, who had arrived from Sharjah to Kochi International Airport on Saturday, reached Lower Camp via Kumuli on Sunday. According to a press release, they belonged to 14 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Theni, Madurai and Thoothukudi.
After the information was received, Collector M Pallavi Baldev sent an e-mail to the respective Collectors and after receiving necessary acknowledgment, the passengers were allowed to proceed to homes by road.
The transport was arranged by the government as per the norms. The release stated that the passengers were from Chennai, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Myladuthurai, Tirunavnnamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Thoothukudi, Madurai and Sivaganga.
Persons who had already obtained e-pass were permitted to proceed to their respective destinations, while for others, the district administration made arrangements and sent them in different buses, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath