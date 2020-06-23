Passengers from Male refuse to pay for quarantine services

23 June 2020 20:57 IST

Madurai

Passengers from Male who arrived in Madurai Airport by a chartered flight on Wednesday remained at Madurai airport after refusing to pay mandatory charges for their stay, COVID-19 testing and transport.

However, after the officials pacified them, they came out of the airport at 5 p.m. after 7 hours of staying in the airport. An official said that since they had not come by Vande Bharat flight but a chartered flight, the passengers had to pay for their stay in hotel, swab tests and transport.

Advertising

Advertising

“All the passengers had boarded the flight only after giving an undertaking that they would abide by the conditions laid down by the district administration. However, they protested after reaching here,” the official said. The administration provided them lunch at the airport.

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, had flayed the State and the Centre for charging the passengers of charted flights coming from abroad. He said that the passengers should be provided all the services like those who come by Vande Bharat.