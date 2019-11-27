Passengers can now fly to more global destinations

A new window to various international destinations is opened for air passengers using Madurai airport as SpiceJet has signed codeshare and interline agreement with Dubai-based Emirates.

“That the new agreement will provide travellers to and from India a seamless access to a wider and a stronger route network for international destinations through Madurai airport is a heart-warming news for the passengers in southern districts,” said senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu.

In a statement, he said codeshare agreement would help the two airlines share the same flight and passengers could book seats for an onward journey to any international destination served by the other airline with a single ticket.

Passengers could book tickets to various international destinations in Europe, the US, Africa and the Gulf countries served by Emirates from nine domestic airports used by Emirates and 172 domestic airports routes of SpiceJet, Mr. Rethinavelu said.

“Overcoming the handicap of direct flights being operated to only three international destinations of Singapore, Dubai and Colombo from Madurai airport, the codeshare agreement will help passengers book tickets to any international destination using SpiceJet’s flight from Madurai. The agreement will offer attractive fares to passengers and their luggage will be transferred from one flight to another,” he said.

Mr. Rethinavelu said the Chamber would appeal to SpiceJet to operate an additional flight service between Madurai and Dubai so that it would have a night departure from Dubai and an early morning departure from Madurai to provide better international connectivity with lesser lay-over period.

“For this to become reality, the Ministry of Civil Aviation should make Madurai airport operational round the clock,” he said.