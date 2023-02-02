Passengers call for better upkeep of Dindigul railway station

February 02, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - DINDIGUL

Passengers who arrive at the last minute in Dindigul railway junction have a tough time since coach indication boards on platforms are defunct. This is one among many deficiencies of basic civic amenities at the station.

The Junction has over 68 train service stoppages, sees around 2,900 passengers every day and collects over ₹25 crore through sale of passenger tickets in a year.

H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre, says passengers are irked over poorly maintained public toilets. “The one near the ticket counter emanates a foul smell and has leaky pipes while those near the parking area remain closed for months. Platform 1 and 2 lack toilets, the ones on platform 3 and 4 function rarely function,” he says.

A passenger, V.K. Rani, 66, says introducing battery-operated vehicles would help elderly and differently abled people. Another passenger, Kevin Thomas, cites lack of adequate ATMs. He says only one remains open while the other three are under lock and key. There are no takers due to high rent quoted, it is learnt.

Rail users who are sore over civic amenities call for the need to install RO purified drinking water facilities, to set up an emergency medical centre and to curb stray dog menace.

Mr. Kannan recalls how rainwater would stagnate on subways during rainy seasons. He says Railway Station Users’ Consultative Committee meetings, which were not held for three years, must be convened again.

“CCTV cameras do not work since it did not aid in tracking down miscreants who stole a two-wheeler from the parking lot recently,” he says, calling for the railway administration to post more Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel at the entrance and parking lot.

K. Balu, a resident, says installing a signboard near Nagal Nagar bridge to give directions to the railway station is needed for people coming from outstations.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth says there have been no takers for operating the battery vehicles and coach indication boards despite repeatedly floating tenders. Other avenues would be explored, he said and added that he would seek a report on toilet maintenance and it will be ensured that the toilets were kept clean.

