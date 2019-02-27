Passenger traffic on Pamban bridge resumes

RAMANATHAPURAM

Eighty five days after suspending passenger traffic on Pamban rail bridge, the Southern Railway on Wednesday resumed services on the more than 104-year-old bridge, reviving rail connectivity to Rameswaram island.

After Chief Bridge Engineer Ravindra Babu gave permission, the Madurai Division of the Southern Railway resumed services much to the relief of scores of local people, pilgrims and tourists who visited the island, especially during the 12-day Masi Maha Sivarathri festival at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

The railways had suspended passenger traffic on India’s only cantilever bridge on December 4 last year after bridge engineers noticed cracks in ‘some members’ of the Scherzer’s span. After completing repair and retrofit works and ensuring that stress level was within the permissible limit in the span, the railways resumed traffic.

Varanasi– Rameswaram Express was the first train to pass through the bridge at 1 a.m. at a speed of 10 km per hour. Most of the passengers were asleep as the train smoothly passed through the bridge under tight vigil maintained by officials.

It was followed by Chennai– Rameswaram Sethu Express, Kanniyakumari– Rameswaram Express, Coimbatore– Rameswaram Kovai Express and Tirupati– Rameswaram Express. In the morning trains, passengers were seen standing at the exit points and waving to the crowd which gathered on Pamban road bridge to watch trains passing through the bridge after nearly three months. Rameswaram– Madurai passenger made the maiden journey from the island after resumption of services.

After the railways completed retrofit work, the Structural Engineering Research Centre in Chennai, the wing of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (SERC), conducted instrumentation analysis tests to assess stress levels in the span, which opens up like a pair of scissors to allow navigation in the Pamban channel.

As suggested by the SERC, railway engineers monitored stress levels when the passenger trains passed through the bridge. As the bridge was located in the second highest corrosive area in the world, they have decided to give fresh coats of anti-corrosive paints to the span at regular intervals. Officials said the span had to be maintained for the next three years till a new bridge was built parallel to the existing bridge.