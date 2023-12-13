GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passenger safety risked by making loco pilots work longer, says railway union

December 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railway is putting at risk the safety of rail passengers by forcing loco pilots and assistant loco pilots to operate trains for longer hours, complained Southern Railway Mazdoor Union Madurai divisional secretary J.M. Rafi.

He said the administration was trying to overuse their service to offset the problem of manpower shortage. While the number of locomotive crew members should be 30% higher than the actual number of pilots and ALPs to provide leave and training reserve, the actual strength was 10% to 15% less.

“While the pilots and ALPs are expected to operate trains for eight hours when the trains are run at a speed of 60 kmph, the administration still wants them to work for eight hours when the trains are operated at over 110 kmph. The attention of both the pilots and ALPs is required for every second to watch the signal and track. They would be fatigued easily and would lose sustained attention,” Mr. Rafi said while participating in a demonstration staged here on Wednesday.

While the number of loco operating staff should be increased to meet the modern-day challenges of running additional trains and at higher speed, the administration, instead of reducing the work load, was increasing it and forcing them to work up to 12 hours, said SRMU assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar.

The loco running staff also complained about lack of separate running room for women in many places and poor condition of the running rooms. Loco Running Staff secretary, N. Alaguraja, and president, Ravishankar, were present.

