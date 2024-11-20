 />
Passenger killed in car-bus collision near Ramanathapuram

Updated - November 20, 2024 12:57 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified passenger in a taxi was killed and its driver was injured when the vehicle collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Sathirakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

The police said the car was proceeding towards Madurai from Ramanathapuram, and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

When the vehicles passed through Keezhakottai, they collided with each other. The right side of the car was damaged, and the taxi driver sustained injuries to his right hand. The 42-year-old man travelling in the car was killed on the spot.

In the impact of the collision, 10 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. The injured were rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Published - November 20, 2024 12:35 pm IST

