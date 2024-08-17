Passenger holds umbrella inside TNSTC bus to avoid seeping rainwater

Video of a passenger holding an umbrella inside a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus in Madurai not to get drenched in the rainwater seeping through the bus roof going rounds on social media has raised concern about the poor condition of government buses operated in the State.

Passengers in a TNSTC bus bound to Nachikulam from Anna Nagar bus stand, while going near Sholavandan earlier this week witnessed heavy rains.

The handful of passengers in the bus found safe places inside the bus to avoid rainwater seeping in. One male passenger sitting under a hole on bus roof, instead of moving around, opened an umbrella inside the bus to avoid rainwater.

The passenger said it was not the only bus which was in a sorry condition, but he himself had come across several buses which had holes on the roofs.

“Despite informing this to the TNSTC officials, no action seems to have been taken,” he noted.

