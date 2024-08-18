Passenger can use QR Code to buy unreserved tickets in 106 railway stations in Madurai division

Madurai Railway Division has launched QR Code payment option for purchasing unreserved tickets at 106 stations.

A statement said that the new facility will improve the travel experience of the railway passengers by way of cashless transactions.

In total, 115 counters (106 stations) have been provided with QR Code devices to improve cashless transactions. This would make buying tickets easy and solve the issue of tendering exact change at counters.

Combined with the availability of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines and the Unreserved Ticketing System mobile app, the QR Code facility would guarantee a faster, smoother, and cashless transaction while taking unreserved tickets.