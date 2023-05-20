Pass percentage in Class 10 exam slips in many districts in south T.N.

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THENI

From 25th place last year, Theni district has slipped to 27th position now in the pass percentage in Class 10 public exams, results of which were released on Friday.

Out of a total of 14,647 students (boys and girls), who had appeared, 13,220 students passed thus taking the pass percentage to 90.26, against 89% last year. School Education department officials said that 48 schools (out of 200) in the district had secured 100% pass against 54 schools last year.

As for the Adi-Dravidar Schools, 22 students appeared and all of them had passed. In Kallar Reclamation School, 317 students had passed out of 359 students. The pass percentage in English stood at 98.33 and in Tamil it was 95.35, officials added.

VIRUDHUNAGAR

With 96.32 % pass, Virudhunagar district continued to keep its flag flying high. After the plus-two results, in which the district was on the top of the score board in Tamil Nadu, the results of the Class 10 public exam too had brought in cheers as Virudhunagar stood third in the State in pass percentage.

From 358 schools, where in 24,919 students appeared in 116 centres, 23,977 students passed. Officials said that out of 146 schools, 56 government schools secured centum. As many as 159 students from the district had secured centum in Maths.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Out of 16,298 students, 15,297 passed taking the pass percentage to 93.86 in Ramanathapuram district. From 137 government schools in the district, 32 among them had secured centum, while 40 out of 75 matriculation schools had scored 100 % pass.

Though the pass percentage of the district stood at 93.86, the district was pushed down to 12th place in Tamil Nadu from fifth place last year. When the Plus Two exam results were released a week ago, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese (now transferred to Nagapattinam district as Collector) had asked the School Education department officials to examine the reasons for low results.

The Class 10 results too had to be examined by the authorities as the district had been pushed down to 12th position.

DINDIGUL

In Dindigul district, the pass percentage stood at 91.77 and all the 23 students hailing from the Tribal community had passed. According to the School Education department officials, a total of 24,286 students appeared in the Class 10 public exam and 22,287 among them passed. As many as 42 out of 46 students from Adi-Dravida community passed.

Out of the 9,721, a total of 8,516 students from the government schools passed taking the percentage to 87.60. Students from the matriculation and from the government aided schools had performed well, the officials added.

SIVAGANGA

Outgoing Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy and officials from the School Education department cut a cake to celebrate the district’s stellar performance in the Class 10 examination results on Friday. Among the top performers in the State,Sivaganga district stood second with 97.53 %.

The officials said that out of a total of 17,732 students, 17,294 among them had passed. In government schools alone, a total of 7,323 students out of 7,598 had passed bringing in a high pass percentage of 96.38.

A total of 146 schools in the district out of 278 had scored centum. Interestingly, the centum scorers included 68 government schools as well.