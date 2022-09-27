‘Pass orders based on representation by a petitioner to install the statues of Periyar, Ambedkar on his property’

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there cannot be any objection from anyone for erecting the statues of Thanthai Periyar or Dr. Ambedkar. People individually have respect for these leaders”, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup made the observation while directing the Thoothukudi Collector to pass appropriate orders based on the representation made by a petitioner who wanted to install the statues of Thanthai Periyar and Dr. Ambedkar on his property.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Kaladi of Melamandhai village in Thoothukudi district. He sought the direction to the Thoothukudi district administration to consider his representation seeking to install the statues on his land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State submitted that the Tahsildar concerned had submitted a report to the Collector. It was submitted that the petitioner was the owner of the land and there was no objection from anyone for installing the statues.

The State also submitted the guidelines issued by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management for the installation of statues. The Tahsildar had verified the bona fide of the petitioner with regard to the claim of the ownership of the land.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Taking into account the fact that there was no objection from anyone, the court directed the Thoothukudi Collector to pass appropriate orders based on the representation made by the petitioner on merits and in accordance with law in two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app