Pass must for going to Pasumpon

MADURAI

28 October 2021 21:43 IST

Vehicles will be allowed only through permitted routes: SP

Vehicles proceeding to Pasumpon to pay respects to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar have been asked to take the permitted route while going from/through Madurai district.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that only those vehicles that have passes will be allowed to proceed to Pasumpon. The police have put up special checkposts at Viraganoor junction and Melur to verify the passes and vehicle registration. Officials from the Regional Transport Office will verify the registration number to ensure that only personal vehicles and not hired vehicles go to Pasumpon. CCTV cameras had been installed at the checkposts, he added.

Permitted routes

The SP said that vehicles would be allowed only through the permitted routes.

Vehicles coming from Theni and Dindigul should go through Inner Ring Road and take the Ramanathapuram highway.

Vehicles coming from Tiruchi should go through Melur, Othakadai, Inner Ring Road and Ramanathapuram highway or through Sivaganga Road from Melur.

Vehicles from Virudhunagar district should go through Aruppukottai, Reddiyarpatti and those from Thoothukudi should take Sayalkudi, Kovilankulam to reach Pasumpon or through Aruppukottai and Reddiyarpatti.

Vehicles from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari should go through Aruppukottai and Reddiyarpatti or through Soorangudi and Sayalkudi.

Banned routes

Vehicles that go from/through Madurai district should not go through Varichiyur, Poovanthi, Old Silaiman Road and Nedungulam as these are banned routes. Similarly, vehicles would not be allowed through Melur and Tiruvadavur.

The SP said that 2,500 police personnel would be deployed in the district.