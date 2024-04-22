Parvathi blesses devotees she can’t see

April 22, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The 27-year-old female elephant Parvathi of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple which underwent treatment for eye infection, with its partial vision, struggled to walk through Masi streets during the Chithrai festival.

As the elephant was taken for a walk as part of the procession of the car festival, it was accompanied by three to four people.

The elephant which reportedly suffered from lens dislodgement underwent treatment for several months. In this situation, on the day of car festival, four people surrounding the elephant, cautioned the devotees walking on the road to stay away from the elephant as it might by mistake hit someone.

It was also made to collect money from devotees and bless them in turn with its trunk. While elephants used to bless people on their own once they got the money from them, here the mahouts lifted Parvati’s trunk to bless the people.

As it did not have a good vision, it could not stand firm in one place. The four people surrounded it to make it not move from the location.

When asked about the elephant’s inability to lift its trunk on its own, one of the mahouts said that since it does not have a proper vision, it could act on its own.

The public who saw this questioned why the temple authority or the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department allowed the elephant with the poor vision for the procession. “Why not the temple authority come up with an alternative till the elephant got back its vision. The act of using the elephant to beg and roam on the streets at the cost of its health is against the rights of the giant animal,” one of the devotees said.

What would happen if the elephant without knowingly hits with force when blessing someone. Would it be a danger to the people too, the devotee added.

An animal activist said that since many doctors treated the elephant unsuccessfully, it should not be put under pressure like making it walk through a huge crowd.

“As elephant is a social animal, when its vision is affected, it cannot even see its own body. When the elephant is in such stress, it is dangerous for both the animal and the people when it is taken through a crowd,” he added.

Further, making the ailing elephant beg is against the Wildlife Protection Act and serious action should be taken against those who have made it get alms.

When The Hindu contacted the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, he said that as adequate care was taken for the elephant, the event ended without any incident. “We will ensure that the elephant gets better care and gets cured before next such occasion,” he added.