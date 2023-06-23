Party leaders pay homage to Karumuttu T. Kannan

June 23, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Leaders of various political outfits paid rich tributes to late industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who died on May 23, here on Friday.

Tamizhiyakkam, a forum of which Karumuttu Kannan was the vice-president, organised a condolence meeting at Thiagarajar College. Vellore Institute of Technology Chancellor and Tamizhiyakkam founder-cum-president G. Viswanathan presided.

Speakers, led by Tamizhar Desiya Iyakkam president Pazha Nedumaran, wanted an university to be named after late Karumuttu Thiagarajan Chettiar, who founded the educational institutions in Madurai. He appealed to the Union and State governments to approve the establishment of the university.

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said Kannan was a multifaceted personality, who would be remembered for long years for his rich contributions to industry, academic and society. His simplicity and hard work had made him a stalwart.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Kannan had sown the seeds for Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor. Mr. Thennarasu, who was the Industries Minister, recalled conversations he had with Kannan on the need to establish more industries in south Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said his family had been close to Kannan’s family for over two generations. Describing Kannan as a ‘Renaissance Man’, the MP said his approach in business was modern, but he never forgot tradition and values.

BJP MLA and former Minister Nainar Nagendran said the educational institutions founded by Thiagarajan Chettiar were not commercialising education, and they opened the gates to many deserving students, irrespective of their economic background.

Mr. Nagendran said when he was not a Minister he approached Kannan and sought college admission for a student. Kannan said, “If you were a Minister, I could have denied. But now I will somehow try to accommodate your request since you are not in political power.” And he obliged, he added.

Former AIADMK Minister, MLA and alumnus of Thiagarajar College R.B. Udayakumar said the rapport Kannan had with the government, whether it was formed by the DMK or the AIADMK, enabled him to continue as Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s Fit Person for 18 years.

MP Su. Venkatesan said Kannan had different roles and tasks in his life. In everything he did, he was not only a perfectionist, but also successful. His passion for Tamil and Tirukkural had touched the hearts of many people in the literary world.

BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan said this group of colleges did not collect anything for appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff. Thiagarajar College conducted Saiva Siddhantha classes for willing students for a fortnight every year by giving them free boarding and lodging.

Hari Thiagarajan said the tradition and legacy of his father and grandfather would be taken forward in all their institutions.