Parties urged to follow poll code

Thoothukudi

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Saturday convened an all-party meeting to explain to the representatives the norms to be followed during the local body polls.

Mr. Sandeep said the poll expenditure allowed for the panchayat ward member is ₹ 9,000 while the amount is ₹ 34,000 for panchayat president. The panchayat union ward candidates and the candidates for district panchayat wards can spend up to ₹ 85,000 and ₹ 1.70 lakh respectively. The accounts pertaining to electoral expenditure should be filed within 30 days from the announcement of the results. Election campaign should be wound up before 10 p.m.

Any poll code violation could be informed to the Election Control Room through toll-free 1800 425 4508.

“Since 374 sensitive polling stations have been identified, additional security arrangements will be ensured in these places. Since distribution of booth slips will commence on Monday (December 23), all voters will get the slip positively. Those who cannot get it will be given on the day of polling near the polling stations,” Mr. Sandeep assured.

Election Observer V. Sampath, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, ASP (Training) Albert John and representatives of various political parties participated in the meeting.