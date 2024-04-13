‘Parties should include revival of agriculture in their manifestos to attract voters’

April 13, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry has suggested a few points to the political parties to be included in their election campaigning to attract voters and their interests.

Official records had pointed out the number of farmers engaged in agriculture had started dwindling and the number of youngsters in the country taking up agriculture as their profession had been lower than ever. Expressing concern over the data over uninterest in agriculture, the chamber said that Central and State governments should shed more attention on the development of agricultural sector and the value-added food products manufacturing sector in the days to come.

In order to achieve that, S. Rethinavelu, founder and president, said that the governments should assure that the micro and minor watersheds would be restored as the farmers of the country were confronted with two major problems -- first, the availability of water for irrigation and second, marketing their produce at a profitable price.

The governments should consider providing infrastructure developments in the agricultural products regulated markets, he said.

Adding to this, he said, “In Tamil Nadu we have 27 marketing committees under which 284 regulated markets are functioning. But most of the regulated markets are bereft of required infrastructure benefiting the farmers, which is the prime reason for post-harvest loss of agricultural products and the farmers not getting competitive price.”

As far as the Madurai district is concerned, Mr. Rethinavelu said the Madurai airport should be elevated as an international airport and air connectivity established to many countries to facilitate farmers to export their produce and motivate investors to start units in southern Tamil Nadu making this region industrially vibrant.”

