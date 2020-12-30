Parties demand deletion of names of dead voters

Electoral Roll Observer for Virudhunagar district Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan and Collector R. Kannan at a meeting with representatives of political parties on Wednesday.

Representatives of political parties have asked election officials to ensure that names of all dead voters should be removed from the voter list.

They attended a meeting with Electoral Roll Observer for Virudhunagar district, Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, who is Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, here on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar MLA, A.R.R. Seenivasan, said that already the issue of non-distribution of Form 7 for deletion of names names of the deceased voters was taken up with the Virudhunagar Collector and District Voter Registration Officer, R. Kannan.

“While a survey conducted by our party men has shown that at least 3,500 persons were either dead or had double entry in 150 parts of the 255 parts in Virudhunagar constituency. However, the officials claimed that they had received only 2,500 Form 7 for the entire constituency,” he said.

Similarly, demand for deletion of names of deceased voters was raised by representatives of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Muthukumar and CPI, Palanikumar.

The Collector said that Election Commission has asked the officials not to entertain any bulk application for deletion. “Only if the close family members of any deceased person gave the Form 7 for deletion along with death certificate, it should be accepted,” he added.

Stating that efforts were being taken to get the list of deceased persons through the Birth and Death Registration, he said the data given by political parties would be taken as a reference.

“Our officials will make visit to those houses and take Form 7 for the family members before deletion,,” he added.

Besides, the representatives also wanted the officials to do due diligence with the Form 6 received for inclusion of names for people above 21 years.

The officials have also promised to look into the demand for additional polling booths in certain areas in Rajapalayam Taluk where proper transport facility was not available.

Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian, Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, and Sivakasi Sub-Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, were among those who participated in the meeting.