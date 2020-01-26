Participation in gram sabha meeting a must: Collector

SIVAGANGA

Collector J. Jayakanthan on Sunday participated in gram sabha meetings at Kanjirankal panchayat in Sivaganga union and Tirukoshtiyur panchayat under Tirupathur union and urged villagers to attend the meetings regularly, so that the issues concerning various villages are taken care of.

“Full participation is necessary to get things done for the village,” he said, seeking cooperation from the general public for an efficient village administration.

He said that gram sabha meetings are crucial for getting basic amenities such as road, drinking water, sanitation and lighting facilities. “Since Sivaganga is a rain-fed district, the gram sabha meetings should work towards the upkeep of water bodies in the villages and assess periodic clearing and desilting of supply channels to water bodies,” he said.

At Tirukoshtiyur, he collected petitions from the villagers and said that grievances relating to old age pension, house pattas etc can be forwarded to the departments concerned through gram sabha meetings.

He administered the oath of Swachh Bharat to the villagers and highlighted the importance of keeping the village clean and avoiding open defecation.

Village Panchayat president of Kanjirankal Manimuthu and president of Tirukoshtiyur panchayat Subramanian chaired the gram sabha meetings at the villages respectively.