Participants showcase their culinary skills at The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition presented by Gold Winner saw an enthusiastic turnout during the preliminary round held in Karaikudi on Sunday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

The participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

R. Nithya emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with mutton kuzhambu, kola urundai , meen kuzhambu , etc, + 10 dishes

L. Arokiyaswamy, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing fish fry, fish gravy, crab fry and gravy.

M. Chitra came second runner-up and brought mutton dishes.

Celebrity Chef Dr. Damu, alongside Maheshwari from Gold Winner, Kasinathan, distributor of RKG Ghee, Jawahar – Butterfly’s dealer Pudukkottai Royal Samsons, Saranya – Head of Marketing, TN at Elite Foods, Mr. Hanumanth Kumar from DBS Bank India Limited, distributed the prizes to the winner and the runner-ups.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16. Dr. Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹ 1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 40,000 respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly. In association with RKG , Aashirvaad, & Elite Foods. Bambino has come on board as the Vermicelli partner, Parry’s as the Sugar Partner, Coir-On as the Comfort Partner, Gsquare as the Realty Partner, SRM IHM as the Hotel Management Partner, Banking partner is DBS Bank India Limited, Knowledge Partner is Dr. Damu.

