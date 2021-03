Partial cancellation of trains

02 March 2021 20:55 IST

Madurai

Southern Railway will make partial cancellation of running of Chennai-bound trains to facilitate laying of third line on Chengalpattu - Tambaram section in Chennai Division.

Train No. 02605/02606 Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan Special trains and Train No. 02635/02636 Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Vaigai special trains are partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai from March 14 to 21.

Train No. 02634 Kanniyakumari - Chennai Egmore special train and Train No.02206 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore special train scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram respectively on March 19 are partially.

Train No. 02638 Madurai - Chennai Egmore Pandian special train scheduled to leave Madurai on March 20 is partially cancelled.

Train No. 02632 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Nellai special train scheduled to leave Tirnelveli on March 19 and 20 is partially cancelled.

Train No. 02693 Chennai Egmore - Tuticorin Pearl City special train and Train No. 06723 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Anantapuri special train scheduled to leave Chennai on March 20 are partially cancelled.

Train No. 06105 Chennai Egmore - Tiruchendur Chendur special train and Train No. 06851 Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram special train scheduled to leave Chennai on March 21 are partially cancelled.

Train No. 02661 Chennai Egmore - Sengottai Podhigai special train schedule to leave Chennai on March 20 and 21 is partially cancelled.

Besides, Train No. 06128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore special train scheduled leave Guruvayur on March 19 is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Chennai.

Train No. 06127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur special train schedule to leave Chennai on March 21 is partially cancelled between Chennai to Villupuram.

Diversion

Train No. 02694 Tuticorin - Chennai Egmore Pearlcity special train, Train No. 06724 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Anantapuri special train and Train No. 06106 Tiruchendur - Chennai Egmore Chendur special train scheduled to leave Thoothukudi, Kollam and Tiruchendur respectively on March 20 are diverted via Kanchipuram and Tiruttani instead of the usual route viz.Tambaram and Mambalam.

Train No. 05119 Rameswaram - Manduadih special train scheduled to leave Rameswaram on March 17 is diverted via Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Arakkonam and Perambur instead of the usual route viz. Chennai Egmore.