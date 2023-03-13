Partial cancellation of trains from March 16 due to doubling work

March 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Southern Railway has made the following changes in the pattern of train services in connection with line block/power block for commissioning of doubling work in Tirunelveli – Nagercoil section between Nanguneri and Melappalayam stations:

Train No. 20691 Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodaya Express leaving Tambaram at 11.p.m. from March 16 to 21 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. The train will be short-terminated at Tirunelveli.

Train No. 20692 Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Nagercoil Jn at 3.50 p.m. from March 17 to 22 will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 5.05 p.m., a statement said.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express leaving Tiruchi Junction at 7.20 p.m. from March 17 to 22 will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be short terminated at Tirunelveli.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Tiruchi Superfast Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. from March 17 to 22 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli. The train will commence service from Tirunelveli at its scheduled departure time of 2.30 p.m., the statement said.