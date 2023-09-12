ADVERTISEMENT

Partial cancellation of train services

September 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains are partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchi in connection with engineering works to be taken up in Dindigul Railway Station from September 15 to October 14.

Train No.6498 Dindigul-Tiruchi Junction express special will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tamaraipadi railway stations from September 16 to October 14.

Train No.06499 Tiruchi-Dindigul express special will be partially cancelled between Tamaraipadi and Dindigul railway stations from September 15 to October 13.

The work was being taken up to speed up train movements through the platform lines of the junction, a statement said.

