HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Partial cancellation of train services

September 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains are partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchi in connection with engineering works to be taken up in Dindigul Railway Station from September 15 to October 14.

Train No.6498 Dindigul-Tiruchi Junction express special will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tamaraipadi railway stations from September 16 to October 14.

Train No.06499 Tiruchi-Dindigul express special will be partially cancelled between Tamaraipadi and Dindigul railway stations from September 15 to October 13.

The work was being taken up to speed up train movements through the platform lines of the junction, a statement said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.