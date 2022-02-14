Partial cancellation of train services

In view of line block/power block to facilitate engineering works in Chennai Division, some changes are made in the pattern of train services.

Karaikkudi–Chennai Egmore Pallavan Express (12606), scheduled to leave Karaikkudi at 5.05 a.m. on February 16, will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore.

Chennai Egmore–Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express (12635), scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 1.40 p.m. on February 16, will be partially cancelled between Chennai–Egmore and Chengalpattu. The train will commence journey from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 2.40 p.m.

Similarly, Madurai–Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast express (12636) and Chennai Egmore–Karaikudi superfast express (12605) will also be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore on February 16, according to a press release.