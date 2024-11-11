Part-time teachers stage protest seeking job permanency

As part of the State-wide protest, members of part-time teachers’ associations staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding the State government to declare them as permanent employees.

N. Senthil Kumar, Madurai district coordinator, said that starting from 2011-12 academic year, more than 12,000 part-time teachers were recruited to government middle schools, high schools and higher secondary schools by the State government to manage the gaps in teaching due to the existed vacancies.

Though permanent teachers were recruited in the due period, the part-time teachers were not elevated to permanent positions.

“The teachers spent their career with a mere salary of ₹12,500 for the well-being of the government school students,” Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Though several part-time teachers had other career options, due to the commitment to the government school students and for their own passion towards teaching, many remained as part-time teachers, he noted.

“But due to practical difficulties, the need for a more stable salary and job security has become essential and it would be possible only if they were declared permanent staff,” he said.

Highlighting the poll promises of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and the present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on making their recruitments permanent, the protesters said that it was high time the government announced them permanent as it was already more than a decade since their recruitment as part-time teachers.