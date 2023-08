August 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Part-time Special Teachers Association on Monday staged a protest in front of the Madurai Collectorate urging the State to fulfil a set of demands including their jobs to be made permanent. The members of the association also sought a hike in their salary. The members said that they were unable to make ends meet. They said that the promises of insurance and provident fund have also not been fulfilled. They urged the State to fulfil all these demands.