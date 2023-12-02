ADVERTISEMENT

Part of house collapses; woman rescued

December 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

A house collapsed near Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Part of a two-storied house near Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Saturday collapsed owing to its poor maintenance. An old woman who was stuck inside the house was later rescued safely by the fire and rescue services personnel.  According to the police, the sand house was very old. A 75-year-old woman and his 42-year-old son were living in the house.  Police said, the son S. Jaikishan had allegedly carried out masonry work in the house by himself for the past few days . This could be the reason for the damage to the wall.  Gradual damage had caused the wall collapse. Relatives of the old woman had assured police that proper renovation works would be taken up. 

