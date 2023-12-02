HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Part of house collapses; woman rescued

December 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
A house collapsed near Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Saturday.

A house collapsed near Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Part of a two-storied house near Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Saturday collapsed owing to its poor maintenance. An old woman who was stuck inside the house was later rescued safely by the fire and rescue services personnel.  According to the police, the sand house was very old. A 75-year-old woman and his 42-year-old son were living in the house.  Police said, the son S. Jaikishan had allegedly carried out masonry work in the house by himself for the past few days . This could be the reason for the damage to the wall.  Gradual damage had caused the wall collapse. Relatives of the old woman had assured police that proper renovation works would be taken up. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.