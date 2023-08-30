Parliamentary Committee visits Vilacheri toy making units

August 30, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - MADURAI

The Parliamentary Standing Committee members on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj led by chairperson K. Kanimozhi visited the toy making units at Vilachery and Agricultural College and Research Institute on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Lok Sabha Secretariat officials, the MPs saw for themselves the making of toys with clay material. The Self-Help-Group (SHG) members submitted a memorandum to the delegation.

The MPs also visited the AC&RI and interacted with agro-entrepreneurs and saw some of the products and commodities kept on display.

Speaking to media persons, Ms. Kanimozhi said that they would submit their recommendations to the Parliament, which would take it up for implementation through the Ministry concerned for further action.

The MP said that there was a need to facilitate the products manufactured by the SHGs not only in one district or State, but pan-India. For this, a concerted effort and coordination between States was mandatory, which alone would play the role of a catalyst and enable them to reach to more people.

The SHGs produced very many products, which were not only cheaper, but also good in quality and competitive. “Only thing was that the SHGs had to showcase and market them in such a way that it drew the attention of many buyers...” she said and use of technology and online visibility should fetch desired results.

The MPs included AKP Chinraj, Rajvir Diler, Narender Kumar, Thalari Rangaiah, Rathva Gitaben Vajesingbhai, Shyam Singh Yadav, M Mohamed Abdulla, Iranna Kadadi, Naranbai Jamblabhai Rathwa and Ajay Pratap Singh. Parliament secretariat officials C Kalyana Sundaram and Sunil Kumar.

After overnight halt in Madurai, the MPs were expected to visit Dindigul district on Wednesday, officials said.