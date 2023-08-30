HamberMenu
Parliamentary Committee has a taste of breakfast scheme in Madurai school

August 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme has helped in increasing the student strength in Corporation and government-run schools, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee members on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament led by K. Kanimozhi visited the Sathamangalam Corporation Middle School and also a school in Nelpettai. Officials led by Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar and Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth explained the functioning of the scheme.

The menu from Monday to Friday and the number of children benefitting through the scheme were explained. As a majority of the students belonged to economically weaker sections of the society, the breakfast scheme had come as a blessing to them. Now the children could start the day energetically with a nutritious food in the morning, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Kanimozhi and Shyam Singh Yadav said the scheme also acted as an incentive to the children to come to school. The objective of the scheme was that no child should be forced to study on an empty stomach. If they did so, the school environment could become hostile to them. The government wanted the students from the disadvantaged families to grow in a good environment right from their formative years.

The MPs also interacted with some of the students in the Sathamangalam school and tasted the meal served to the children. The students told the visitors that the breakfast was served between 8.15 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. following which they attended morning prayer.

The breakfast scheme, which was started by Mr. Stalin in Madurai in March, was recently improved to benefit more number of children from panchayat schools in the State.

