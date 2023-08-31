Parliament committee visits Nilakottai, distributes welfare aid

August 31, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - DINDIGUL

The Parliamentary Standing Committee members on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj led by chairperson K Kanimozhi visited Nilakottai in Dindigul district and interacted with the workers benefitting from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme here on Wednesday.

Collector M.N. Poongodi and officials explained the number of workers’ benefited through the scheme. The district, which has vast number of daily wage earners were given works by the government in development works such as digging and desilting tanks among others.

The panel visited an Anganwadi and inspected the kitchen, potable water sources, the number of students and about the facilities in the kitchen. Similarly, a SHG women members, who had displayed their commodities, also sought revolving funds and to enable the officials to give them guidance in marketing.

In E Kovilpatti panchayat union, the members took stock of the housing underway from the PMAY-G program. The number of beneficiaries and the time of completion were explained. Later, the MPs inspected a ration shop in Silukuvarpatti, where the officials from the District Supply Office told about the functioning of the PDS delivery system and the number of card holders in each shop.