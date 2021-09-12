Parks with a ‘Sangam literature’ theme to come up along the Vaigai

The two parks that are planned on the roads parallel to the river, will have paintings and other features based on the Sangam literature Paripaadal which has about nine songs that mentions Madurai

While inspecting the works undertaken by the Madurai Corporation as part of the Vaigai River Front Development Programme that comes under the Smart City Mission near the Palam Station Road, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said that two parks with a ‘Sangam literature’ theme will come up along the banks of the Vaigai.

The two parks that are planned on the roads parallel to the river, will have paintings and other features based on the Sangam literature Paripaadal which has about nine songs that mentions Madurai. Other beautification works around the Kalpalam bridge and few identified spots closer to it will also have a ‘Sangam literature’ theme.

While addressing the media, he said “The idea is to incorporate drawings based on the Sangam literature along the sides of the river, wherever possible. Apart from that, we are also looking at the option of providing an enhanced space for walking and cycling, on the roads on the banks of the river.”

A quality open gymnasium will also come up at a space near the Palam Station Road.

He added that efforts were being taken to review the works undertaken in the Smart City Mission in Madurai, as he would be attending the Smart City Advisory Forum meeting that is to be held on September 17.

Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan who was also present said that they were also analysing the option of making the Kal Paalam more pedestrian-friendly.