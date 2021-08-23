Parks spruced up in Kodaikanal

23 August 2021 19:29 IST

KODAIKANAL

With the number of covid-19 positive cases declining, the State government had in its latest relaxation permitted opening of public parks and boating for the tourists in hill stations.

As a sequel, the Horticulture department officials had spruced up the Bryant Park, Rose Park and Chettiar Park here on Monday and welcomed the visitors with flowers.

The officials, however, said that they would impose ₹ 200 as fine on people, who were found not wearing the face masks.

Thanking the government and the Dindigul district administration for relaxing the norms, the tourist operators said that they would strictly adhere to the protocols.

After nearly 120 days, the hill station has been fully opened up for the tourists. Though the boating area here did not have much crowd, it is hoped that there would be more turnout during this weekend onwards.

The hotel owners association appealed to the public to cooperate with the officials by wearing masks while coming out to public places.

The operators of boating service, operated by the Tourism department, which was shut almost since March 2020, were eager to engage the visitors in the lake area.

The Kodaikanal municipal administration said that the hotels and tourist operators were given counselling last week about the prevention aspects to be followed in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.