Parks in Madurai city slowly come back to life

After parks in the city were opened to the public on Monday, a moderate number of people have been visiting them.

N. Gunasekaran, a regular visitor to Sundaram Park in K.K. Nagar, said the walking lane in the park was kept open for the past one month and people were already using it.

“The park was opened only on Monday, but the walking lane was kept open even before that. People start coming from 5 a.m., but the number of visitors has reduced now. The exercise facilities used to be occupied all the time, but now they mostly remains unused,” he added.

He also suggested that the parks be kept open round the clock.

While some of them were happy to get back to their morning walk routine, others were worried about the maintenance of the park.

Founder of a volunteer group Thirunagar Pakkam P.R. Vishwanath said the Corporation Park in Thirunagar required repairs. “This is the most-used park in the vicinity with around 60 families visiting it on a daily basis. The slides and swings are not in a good condition and they need to be repaired considering the safety of the children. Lights are dysfunctional and people are unable to walk after 6 p.m.”

Two of the city’s major parks — Eco Park and Rajaji Children’s Park — were also opened to the public, but without rides. They are kept open from 6-9 a.m, 5-9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. respectively.

“Thorough cleaning of the premises and toilet facilities at both parks has been carried out. Instructions about Covid-19 safety protocols are also given to visitors,” said Arokkia Xavier, Assistant Engineer, Zone Two.

Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said that one round of cleaning of parks was completed last week and another round on Tuesday.

“We usually get phone calls from locas if there are any complaints regarding maintenance of parks. We have not received any in the past three days as most of them have been cleaned. Some old parks in the city need repair works to be undertaken. They will be done in a phased manner,” he added.

Rides at the Rajaji Children’s Park would be opened only after safety checks were done since the machines had remained idle for a long time. Tenders for the rides would be taken up on Friday, the civic body chief said.